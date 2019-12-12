Odell Beckham Jr. has been the subject of numerous rumors this season most of which have theorized his discontent with the Cleveland Browns. Coming into this season, the Browns were expected to be a playoff team although they quickly went downhill all while Odell's receiving stats have been abysmal by his standards. With a lack of receptions and receiving yards, some think that OBJ is jonesing to be traded although there is no concrete proof that this is the case.

During a recent press conference, Beckham's best friend and teammate Jarvis Landry spoke to the media about the rumors surround OBJ and how they're all completely false. In footage obtained by TMZ, you can see Landry answer reporters' questions with conviction.

"He doesn't want to leave and he's not trying to leave," Landry said. "It's not even about trying to go somewhere else."

It remains to be seen whether or not OBJ really stays with the Browns. During his time with the New York Giants, there were constant rumors about him being traded and despite constant denial, he was dealt away to the Browns. This is a scenario that could manifest itself, once again, in Cleveland.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Beckham Jr. and his situation with the Browns.