The Giving Fund's Big Game Big Give hosted by Michael Bay on Saturday saw many A-list stars in attendance, including former Breaking Bad co-stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and comedian-musician, Jamie Foxx. Jamie had all the jokes at the pre-Super Bowl event, which was held at a $65 million waterfront home on Miami Beach's exclusive Star Island. In between salsa dancing and practicing his Spanish, Jamie made a risky announcement, which had guests thinking Beyoncé was going to be performing at the event. “I'm going to go ahead and let it out of the bag right now," Jamie told the crowd. "Beyoncé! Beyoncé!" he chanted as the star-studded crowd cheered with excitement.

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images for Giving Back Fund

However, Jamie quickly backtracked, clarifying that he was referring to someone else. “Beyoncé from Fort Lauderdale, he joked. "It's not the one you were thinking, but still.” While Queen Bey may not have been in attendance, the night was still a great success. The event was held to raise money for several charities, as sports memorabilia, last-minute Super Bowl tickets and a retreat on a private island in Belize were auctioned off. One of the evening's most special moments happened when 2001 Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis honoured fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown with a philanthropic award. At one point, Bryan and Aaron made a toast to the New Year. Bryan noted that “we have a lot of unfortunate things that have happened," referencing the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash last Sunday. He then encouraged everyone “to try to remember people who are with us now today."