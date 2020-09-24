They once starred on The Jamie Foxx Show as love interests, but Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx were never able to take their on-screen romance to the real world. The longtime friends reunited on Beauvais's podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle and while catching up, Foxx admitted that he and his sitcom co-star should have been a real-life item. Jamie spoke about meeting Garcelle's boyfriends and how it always turned into an uncomfortable situation.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"By the way, you never really give any guy that I'm with any real attention," Garcelle Beauvais told Foxx. He jokingly replied, "Ever. I hate them all. I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I'm like, 'Damn. I f*cked up.' So every dude, I give them a really sh*tty look."

Garcelle said that she could "feel it" when Jamie would come around the men she dated, and he added, "Listen, we are in a relationship forever." Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss previously asked Garcelle why she and Jamie just don't get together. "'Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now,'" Garcelle said she told Burruss. "'He's also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!'" You can listen to the episode below.

[via]