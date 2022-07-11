Netflix has shared the first trailer for the upcoming film, Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg. The star-studded cast will be hunting vampires across Los Angeles in the first action-comedy directed by J.J. Perry.

Perry is best known for his work as a stunt coordinator on John Wick: Chapter 2 and Fast and Furious 9. The film is also produced by John Wick series director Chad Stahelski.



Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

As evidenced by the trailer, Foxx's character needs to come up with $10,000 and is having difficulty getting back into the vampire hunters union. He enlists the help of Snoop Dogg to do so while Dave Franco's character is just starting up in the business.

"An LA vampire hunter has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid's tuition and braces," the official Netflix synopsis reads. "Trying to make a living these days just might kill him."

Other cast members include Karla Souza, Megan Good, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Snoop Dogg has been featured in several other films throughout his career including the Oscar-winning drama Training Day, The Beach Bum, and several more.

The film is scheduled to hit Netflix on August 12, 2022. Check out the trailer for Day Shift below.

