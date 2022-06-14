The trailer for Issa Rae's next HBO series, Rap Sh!t, is here. The show will center around two estranged high school friends who attempt to break into the music industry.

The friends will be played by Aida Osman and KaMillion. Rae wrote the premiere episode and also co-wrote the finale. The series was developed from her original Insecure script.



Speaking about the show with Harper’s Bazaar, Rae recently said that it's a unique time to be a female rapper and wanted to center a story around that experience.

“I think this is just such a unique time in hip-hop, especially when it comes to female rappers, because there’s such an abundance, and it doesn’t feel like they’re all in competition with each other,” Issa explained to the outlet. “I’m a child of the ’90s, and there used to always be a tendency to put two women against one another. It feels like we’re in an era where there’s such a supportive environment now because of that abundance. All of that, combined with just my own story of coming up, became the next story that I wanted to tell.”

Insecure's final episode aired back in December. In the years since it debuted, Rae has expanded her career by working on several films including Little, The Photograph, The Lovebirds, and more.

Rap Sh!t is scheduled to hit HBO Max on July 21, 2022.

Check out the trailer for HBO's Rap Sh!t below.

