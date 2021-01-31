James Harden says the Brooklyn Nets are "catching a rhythm," following a massive 22-point blowout against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, during which they scored 147 points. The high scoring night tied the franchise record for points scored.



Elsa / Getty Images

"We're catching a rhythm, obviously, offensively," Harden said after the game. "But defensively as well. We're learning our strengths and our weakness and things we can get better at."

Harden finished the game with a triple-double, recording 25 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

"We're getting there. ... We're slowly inching forward on both ends of the floor," head coach Steve Nash said. "We struggled defensively at times, but we're getting more solid with our game plan defensively. Offensively, you're starting to see a little more flow. You're seeing James [Harden] able to manage the game like that and manipulate the defense."

To sure up the defensive side of the floor, the Nets are reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire JaVale McGee.

Despite a rough start, the Nets are now 6-2 since making the trade for Harden.

Current NBA Champion Anthony Davis recently admitted that the Nets could prove to be a threat for the Lakers, describing them as a team that as "a team that can score at will."

