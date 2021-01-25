After adding James Harden to their roster in a massive trade just a couple of weeks ago, the Brooklyn Nets quickly realized that their defense wasn't very good. After giving up 272 points in just two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it became clear to everyone that this Nets team has some glaring holes and that in order for them to keep up with other teams, they will need to acquire some big men who can play well defensively.

According to reporter Jason Dumas, the Nets are in the midst of exploring a trade with the Cavs and are looking at JaVale McGee and Kevin Love. These are some massive names although it's been said before that the Cavaliers are looking to get younger, so moving Love and McGee would make sense. In fact, Andre Drummond could be involved if a third team enters the trade.

As of right now, nothing is final although these talks have reportedly been going on since the weekend. The Nets realize that their championship window is now, and they don't mind trading away the future if it means getting an NBA title.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on these trade reports.

Jason Miller/Getty Images