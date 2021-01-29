After winning the championship last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently favored to go out and win yet another NBA title. So far, the Lakers are looking to poised to repeat although there are plenty of teams who pose a real threat. One of those teams is the Brooklyn Nets who recently added James Harden to the roster. Now, they have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Harden all on the same team, which is definitely not going to be an easy team to defeat.

During a recent interview with Rachel Nichols, Anthony Davis admitted that the Nets are a great team and that heading into the playoffs, they will certainly be a threat to watch out for as "they're a team that can score at will." Davis' comments on the Nets can be found at the 3:40 mark in the video below.

The only way these two would be able to play each other in the playoffs would be in the Finals, and we're sure that would be a matchup for the ages. While the Nets are good, it's clear they lack defense right now, while the Lakers are hungry to squash an incoming competitor.

Needless to say, the rest of this season is going to be a lot of fun and we can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Jason Miller/Getty Images