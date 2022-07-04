Michael Rubin might be selling his share of the Philadelphia 76ers, but that doesn't mean he's done partying with the guys on the team. Over the weekend, Rubin hosted a 4th of July party in which every guest was to wear a white outfit. There were tons of big names invited to this party, including big-name Sixers stars like James Harden, Joel Embiid, and even PJ Tucker who just signed a three-year deal with the franchise.

As you can see in the video down below, these three stars were all seen partying it up alongside Meek Mill, who is easily one of the most famous names associated with the Sixers franchise. The players were all having a wonderful time, and there was certainly a lot of alcohol flowing throughout the festivities.

In addition to these big stars, Lil Baby and Drake were also in attendance. As you can see in the video down below, Drake and Baby turned the party up to 11 as they performed in the middle of the floor. It was quite the scene and we're sure Harden and Embiid were just as impressed with them as they were with Meek.





Rubin sure knows how to put on a party, and when you have as much money as he does, it definitely makes it easier. Either way, it seemed like an amazing time, and that is all that really matters.