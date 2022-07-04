Drake and Lil Baby have quickly become one of the most loved duos in hip-hop. When these two get on a song together, you can be sure that it is going to be a hit, and at this point, they should probably do a collab album together. While this kind of project isn't in the works right now, Baby is still in the studio working on a solo album, and we're sure Drake will be involved in at least some capacity.

More recently though, the two got to link up at Michael Rubin's massive 4th of July party. Rubin is in the midst of selling his shares in the Philadelphia 76ers, however, he still invited Sixers players like Joel Embiid and James Harden to the party. Of course, Drake and Lil Baby were there to perform some tracks, and it turned out to be a huge blast for everyone involved.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In the video posted by DJ Akademiks, you can see Baby and Drake in the middle of the crowd performing. This event had everyone dressed in white, and the two artists made sure to stay on theme. The crowd was loving every single second of it as people started to sing along to the lyrics all while dancing and cheering on the performance. It seemed like a great way to spend the 4th of July, especially with all of the other big names that were in attendance.





With new Lil Baby music on the way, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.