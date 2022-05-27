It looks like Lil Baby is staying productive during his time in Canada. As you may know, the Atlanta rapper made his way to Montreal last weekend for Festival Metro Metro where he was joined by Drake. The two artists performed a slew of their collaborations together before Drake dished a few of his own records and shared his praise for the city where he booked his first show.



Via HNHH/CB (@cb43media)

It seems that after shutting down the festival on Saturday, he took a trip with The Boy back to the 6ix. Drake was on his live stream with Stake last night when he revealed that Lil Baby has been cooking up in The Embassy. "By the way, my brother Lil Baby is in the studio right now. He's cooking up. We're working," Drake stated, adding that he was going to disrupt the session to get Baby to gamble with him.

It seems like we will likely get a new collaboration from Lil Baby and Drake on the former's upcoming album. Baby teased a July release for his follow-up to My Turn, which fans have anticipated. The project will serve as his first in roughly two years since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last year, Lil Baby and Drake worked together on "Wants And Needs" and Certified Lover Boy single, "Girls Like Girls."

