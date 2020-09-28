Director James Cameron has revealed that Avatar 2 has finished filming and the cast and crew are "95 percent" done with Avatar 3, despite delays suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Cameron spoke about the film in a video call with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference.

“COVID hit us like it hit everybody... We lost about four and a half months of production,” he said. “As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already. Now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3.”

“So where we are right now,” Cameron said, “I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about 10 percent left to go.

“We're 100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95 percent complete on Avatar 3.”

Avatar is one of the most successful films of all-time and was the first film to gross more than $2 billion at the box office. It was the highest-grossing film ever until it was surpassed in 2019 by Avengers: Endgame.