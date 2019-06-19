The filming for the upcoming James Bond film has hit a couple of road blocks since shooting began in Jamaica at the top of May. First, the film's lead Daniel Craig injured his ankle during a running scene which halted the film's production while he underwent emergency surgery. Then there was an explosion on set that didn't result in any injuries (thankfully) but definitely cut back on some shooting time.

The Sun now reports that even more setbacks are taking place on set since the director Cary Fukunaga showed up hours late, ultimately forcing everyone to work overtime on Father's Day weekend. According to the publication, Cary was late due to an intense video game session, something that didn't help his case.

“There is real mutiny right now on the set. It’s bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw," a source explained.

"He turned up three hours late which pissed everyone off. There was a big bust up because they’re so behind. Many said they were not willing to give up their Father’s Day in return for this film. It’s just doomed.”

We can only hope things get back on track when it comes to filming so the anticipated movie will hit theaters on time in 2020.