Just a few weeks after the filming of Bond 25 had to be put on hold due to an injury had by Daniel Craig, the set has now experienced another mishap. An official tweet details how a “controlled explosion” minorly injured a crew member at Pinewood Studios outside London.

"During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury," the statement reads.

After Daniel's injury in Jamaica, where he slipped and sprained his ankle, the actor underwent emergency surgery and was put on a two-week rehabilitation period. The latest filming injury seemingly won't cause any setbacks in production as the film is still set to hit theatres in February 2020.

“I’ve had my right shoulder reconstructed, my right and left knees operated on and my thumb hurts," Daniel previously stated of his filming injuries, proving to be no rookie when it comes to acting out stunts.