James Blake Covers Roberta Flack On "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face"

James Blake is one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the entire music industry and over the years, he has put out some pretty incredible projects. Fans are always looking to see what he will do next, and as it turns out, Blake is gearing up to release an EP filled with covers. The first cover to be released from this project is his version of Roberta Flack's "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face."

This track is a gorgeous piano ballad love song that will certainly make you tear up, depending on the mood you're in. Blake does his best to honor the original, all while providing his own unique spin. This leads to a wonderful cover that will certainly excite fans of both Flack and Blake.

Quotable Lyrics:

The first time, ever i saw your face

I thought the sun rose in your eyes

And the moon and the stars

Were the gifts you gave

To the dark, and the endless skies

My love

To the dark, and the endless skies