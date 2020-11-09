Jameis Winston has had a long road through the NFL and it all started with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston wasn't exactly the most efficient quarterback in Tampa Bay although he certainly had quite a few highlights. He threw a high volume of touchdowns but had just as many interceptions, which made him a frustrating figure among Bucs fans. Now, however, Winston is a backup quarterback on the New Orleans Saints, and last night, his new team blew out his old team, 38-3.

This was a big win for the Saints who were up against Tom Brady as well as newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown. Understandably, Winston was extremely excited about the win and broke out his most infamous gesture. For those who remember, Winston tried hyping up his Bucs teammates a few years ago by "eating a W." Well, after the team's big win, Winston brought back the iconic moment and many took notice.

When Winston first used the "eat a W" gesture, his team lost pretty bad. Although this time around, he opted to wait for the win to be secured before breaking it out, and for that, you have to give respect where it is due.

Moving forward, Winston will continue to learn from Drew Brees, and when the latter retires, Winston could very well become the team's starter. From there, more Ws will certainly be devoured.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images