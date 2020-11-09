The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3. Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston was ecstatic after the game, interrupting Drew Brees’ postgame interview to eat a W.

The Sunday Night Football contest was a matchup of quarterbacking legends. Saints linebacker Demario Davis took a moment to appreciate that fact after the game: “I don’t want to stop and move past this moment, because this is history. The fact that all of us get to be a part of this, it’s just an amazing experience.”

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady completed 22 of 38 passes for 209 passing yards. He was unable to connect on a single touchdown and threw three interceptions. He finished with an abysmal QB rating of 40.4.

Other the other hand, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He was able to put the team far enough ahead, where head coach Sean Payton gave him the final minutes off in exchange for Jameis Winston.

For Brady, the 35-point loss marks the most lopsided defeat of his career. A 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003 was the previous worst performance for a Brady-led team.

The Saints now lead the NFC South with a 6-2 record.

