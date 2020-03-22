With the arrival of Tom Brady, Jameis Winston's time as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an end. The free-agent said goodbye to Floridian fans on social media, Saturday.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect. I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever," Winston wrote on Twitter.

While his former teammates have, arguably, the greatest quarterback in NFL history to look forward to, they've made it clear Winston's absence will be felt.

"Battling with Jameis the last two years has been some of the most fun I've had playing football," center Ryan Jensen told ESPN. "Not only did we become teammates but also good friends over the last two years. This business is always tough and just that -- a business. I'm excited to see where Jameis lands. With that, I'm excited to go to battle with Tom and excited to see what he will bring to the organization."

On March 20, Tom Brady signed his highly anticipated contract to join the Buccaneers and officially leave the New England Patriots, the team that he spent his entire career thus far playing for.

Winston has still not signed with another team.