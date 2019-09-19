NFL fans and players have been frustrated over the past couple of years due to the fact that hitting the quarterback has become a penalized offense. It seems as though more and more flags are being thrown when a QB gets knocked down and it's starting to make the sport unrecognizable. During Monday Night Football, Jets safety Jamal Adams was penalized for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few days later, the league decided to fine him $21,000 which is surprising considering the hit wasn't very hard. Adams was so upset by the fine that he took to Twitter to rip the league apart.

"This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch," Adams wrote. "Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH."

It's been a rough start to the season for Adams and the Jets. Adams was benched during Monday Night Football and the team ended up losing by a score of 23-3. Their record is 0-2 to start the season and their next game will be against the almighty New England Patriots.

Needless to say, things aren't going exceptionally well in New York.