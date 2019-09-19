Adams feels like the league is getting softer.
NFL fans and players have been frustrated over the past couple of years due to the fact that hitting the quarterback has become a penalized offense. It seems as though more and more flags are being thrown when a QB gets knocked down and it's starting to make the sport unrecognizable. During Monday Night Football, Jets safety Jamal Adams was penalized for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few days later, the league decided to fine him $21,000 which is surprising considering the hit wasn't very hard. Adams was so upset by the fine that he took to Twitter to rip the league apart.
"This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch," Adams wrote. "Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH."
It's been a rough start to the season for Adams and the Jets. Adams was benched during Monday Night Football and the team ended up losing by a score of 23-3. Their record is 0-2 to start the season and their next game will be against the almighty New England Patriots.
Needless to say, things aren't going exceptionally well in New York.