The New York Jets gave the Oakland Raiders a beat down yesterday at Metlife Stadium winning 34-3 in a game that Oakland was favorite to win. Well following the upset victory, star safety Jamal Adams decided to have some fun and post a picture of him sacking QB Derek Carr during the first half on Twitter. However, Derek Carr’s oldest brother took offense to the picture and decided to stick up for his sibling.

Darren Carr responded to the tweet with the comment "(Saved for later),” assuming that they’ll remember this for their next matchup. Adams of course had to fire back with the tweet “frame it,” before going on to call Darren out for never making it to the pros and being a high school teacher. “I understand you never made it to the big stage, but stop living through your brothas. You need to focus on your lil high school job... you got class to teach tomorrow!” he fired back.

After this jab, Carr explained to Adams that he couldn't continue his football dreams because of a medical condition. He then condemned the safety for the lack of respect he has for his opponents. In true fashion, Adams didn't back down and doubled down by questioning Carr's credibility as a teacher.

After the game, Adams told NorthJersey.com that he was annoyed by the way the Raiders fans treated his team. "I’m not going to lie to you, when we came out to the field we felt disrespected," Adams said. "We got booed in our own home stadium by Oakland fans and we went back into this locker room and it was a hell of a talk, it was something that needed to be said. We felt disrespected, went out there and put up or shut up."