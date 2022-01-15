Ever since Jake Paul put former NBA star Nate Robinson to sleep in their November 2020 celebrity boxing match, he has fully committed to his boxing career, and has drawn more and more eyes with each of his fights.

In 2021, Paul participated in three different fights, with two of them being against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The first fight came in March against Ben Askren, who was a retired MMA fighter/wrestler. The fight ended in the first round with a wild knockout from Jake, and he earned a $690,000 purse for the victory, not including pay-per-view profits or additional bonuses.

Next, his split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley in August earned him a $2,000,000 purse not including pay-per-view profits or additional bonuses.

He was supposed to fight heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury in December to end the year, but Tommy pulled out just two weeks before the fight due to rib injury. So, Tyron Woodley picked up the phone and accepted a rematch with Jake Paul. Paul vs. Woodley II ended with a sixth-round knockout, and Jake is believed to have earned a similar amount as his first fight with Woodley.

On Friday (Jan. 14), Forbes reported that Paul had earned $40 million over the course of 2021, making him the highest paid athlete in the world under 25 years old. This does not include the additional $5 million he netted from YouTube sales, making him the second highest paid YouTuber in 2021, which was his primary career before boxing.

It appears the transition to boxing has paid dividends for Jake Paul's bank account.

[Via]