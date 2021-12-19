Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by knock-out, Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight was a rematch of their August match which ended with a split decision victory for Paul.

The fight was neck-and-neck through five rounds, with a slight edge going to Paul; however, in the 6th round, the YouTuber delivered a shot to the side of Woodley's head which sent him flying towards the ground.



Jason Miller / Getty Images

"What now? What now? What now?" Paul screamed to the audience afterward.

He quickly began celebrating with his brother Logan.

"This is as real as it fucking gets, just like my right hand," Paul added. "I told you I was going to fuck him up."

After praising Woodley for signing up on short notice, Paul went on to call out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz: "And Masvidal and Nate Diaz y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that shit."

Paul was originally slated to take on Tyson Fury's half-brother, Tommy Fury; however, Tommy withdrew due to injury.

Earlier in the night, former NBA player Deron Williams defeated former NFL running back Frank Gore via split decision for a special exhibition match.

Check out Paul's knock-out blow below.

