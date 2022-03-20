Pete Davidson and Kanye West are currently embroiled in a feud over Kim Kardashian, and it has been one of the most bizarre online displays we have seen in a very long time. Having said that, Kanye West is very pressed over Pete, and it seems like Kim is very upset with all of the mudslinging that has been going on.

Jake Paul has been trying to get in on this beef as he noted that he would like to set up a fight between the two. Recently, Paul even spoke to TMZ about the potential fight. As he explained, he wants Kanye and Pete to stop fighting online. Instead, he just wants them to sign on the dotted line, as Paul claims he has a ton of money to split between the two.

Warren Little/Getty Images

"I'm kinda sick of them going back and forth on social media and I think its affecting the kids' lives, like Kanye and Kim's kids. They're gonna be the ones that take the most trauma from this," Paul said. "Everyone knows I was the highest-paid boxer last year. I can guarantee the money myself, but we have partners and stuff. The money's good."

At this point, a fight between the two seems pretty unlikely, however, who knows at these days? The world of sports entertainment has gone off the deep end, so word to the wise: expect the unexpected.

