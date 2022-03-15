After successfully revitalizing his career as a boxing star, Jake Paul is looking to set up a fight between two of the biggest celebrity rivals in Hollywood: Kanye West and Pete Davidson.

For the last few months, Ye has been at Pete Davidson's neck on social media, calling out his ex-wife's new boyfriend and using his platform to send threats to the comedian, sharing multiple music videos where he decapitates an animated version of Pete. As the feud reaches new heights with Pete finally responding to Ye over the weekend, Jake Paul is looking to get them in the boxing ring to throw some physical shots at one another, offering a lot of money to both parties if they're willing to participate.

Jake asked Ye and Pete to put on some boxing gloves and compete for Most Valuable Promotions, offering them each $30 million if they accept.



Al Bello/Getty Images



Robin Marchant/Getty Images



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I got $30 million for each of you, guaranteed, plus pay-per-view upside for a six-round boxing match," said Jake Paul in a video. "Let's make it happen. Let's settle this beef like men before the children keep on getting impacted by all of y'all's antics. Let's get it done! Make it happen!"

Some fans are pointing out that with Ye being a literal multi-billionaire, this deal likely won't even be that much of a payday for him. For Pete, this could be one of the biggest bags of his lifetime. However, he is also diversifying his career portfolio and is setting himself up to make a lot of money in the next few years, so this might not be in anyone's best interest.

What do you think? Would you want to see a boxing match between Ye and Pete Davidson? Who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments.