For a decade, Jake Gyllenhaal has been the subject of taunting from Taylor Swift's fans. It was back in 2012 when the singer released "All Too Well," a track that her fans speculated was about her romance with the A-list actor. Gyllenhaal has remained relatively silent about his relationship with Swift and has gone on with his life, but after Swift released a 10-minute version of the track months ago, Gyllenhaal was once again a trending topic.

He acknowledged the controversy during an interview with Esquire and hinted at the dangers of overzealous, unchecked fanbases.



"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," said the actor. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he added. "That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world."

Gyllenhaal also told the publication that he is in a loving relationship and has a family that cares about him, so he is focusing on that.

