JAG Drops Off Wavy New Track "Pusha"

JAG's been applying pressure all year long. The rapper blessed fans with his project, 2700 last year and since then, he's been on a roll. The rapper came through this week with his single "Pusha." With production from Mic West, he delivers a bouncy but subtle banger where he flexes his connections. The single was initially launched for HBO's new series, Euphoria, starring Zendaya and executive produced by Drizzy Drake. Clearly, it's a big look for the South Central native.

JAG blessed fans with a new project titled Loren Miller which he broke down into two acts which were released about a week apart from each other. Following the release of the project, he dropped off "Oh My."

Peep his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from the South Central rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell the buyer that I'm gon' need more cheques

'Cause I'm pushin' weight like a bore flex

If I don't got the crown, I'mma go next

I just need to re-up, I'm so stressed