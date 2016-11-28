Jag
- NewsJAG Raises His Fist On New Single "Fatimah & Jermaine"South Central is back with another powerful single.By Aron A.
- NewsJAG Drops Off His New Project "Older The Berry, Sweeter The Juice"Jag releases a brand new project to keep you going through quarantine.By Aron A.
- NewsJAG Drops Off Wavy New Track "Pusha"JAG drops off his latest single.By Aron A.
- NewsJAG Teams Up With Grip For "Oh My"Jag's back with new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsJAG Drops Off His New Track "Ballin"JAG keeps it comin' with his latest drop.By Aron A.
- NewsJag Drops Off "Loren Miller: Act 2" Ft. KXNG Crooked & MoreJag is back with the second act of his new project, "Loren Miller."
By Aron A.
- NewsJag Drops New Project "Loren Miller: Act 1'' Ft. Nick Grant, Reason & MoreJag returns with his new project, "Loren Miller: Act 1."By Aron A.
- NewsJag Taps Nick Grant & Boogie For Pensive Banger "Stressin'"Jag, Nick Grant, & Boogie make venting into an art. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJAG Comes Though With "Light"Jag is back with his new song, "Light."By Aron A.
- NewsJag Fires Shots At Tory Lanez On New Track "Litty"Jag jumps in on the Tory Lanez/Joyner Lucas beef.By Aron A.
- MixtapesJAG Drops New Project "2700" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, Problem & MoreJAG comes through with his latest project, "2700."By Aron A.
- NewsTrey Songz Joins Jag On "Tap In"Jag & Trey Songz team up on "Tap In."By Aron A.
- SongsJAG & Problem Link Up For "Far From Me"JAG previews upcoming project with "Far From Me."By Milca P.
- Music VideosJAG Comes Through With Visuals For "Rasta Ting"West coast rapper JAG is back with another.By Milca P.
- NewsKyle & BirdieJag returns alongside Murda Mook on "Kyle & Birdie."By hnhh
- Music VideosJag "Scattered Thoughts (Intro)" VideoJag and his crew mob through the streets of Chicago in the video for the intro track off of his latest project "Scattered Thoughts 3."By hnhh
- NewsBout To BlowThe artist formerly known as Chubby Jag returns with the new song "Bout To Blow" featuring League.By Kevin Goddard