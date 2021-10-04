In a wholesome turn, many of the game's veterans have made a point of celebrating their fellow rap game peers, an expression widely referred to as "giving flowers." With bouquets being handed out at a rapid pace these days, Jadakiss recently took the opportunity to pay homage to his fellow lyricist Lil Wayne.

During a recent performance at LIV Miami, where Weezy happened to be in attendance, Jadakiss offered up a few kind words from one emcee to another. "You know what he does for the culture, you know what he does for hip-hop,” Jadakiss said, earning a genuine smile from Weezy. “It’s only a few n***as I can send a verse, and he send that shit back before I finish rolling my backwood up.”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

For those keeping score, Wayne and Jada previously united on several occasions. The pair traded bars on The Last Kiss standout "Death Wish," Top 5 Dead Or Alive banger "Kill," and Lil Wayne's own Carter IV posse cut "It's Good." Suffice it to say, Kiss has more than enough experience working with Weezy, and it's clear that he respects Wayne's efficiency as well as his bars.

It would certainly be nice to see Jada and Wayne reunite on wax once again, especially if they keep the same vibe as some of their previous work. It's not uncommon to see both rappers named in top-ten discussions centered around lyricism, and the unspoken competition that exists on wax between them is the exact sort of thing that excites dedicated hip-hop heads. Check out Jadakiss giving Wayne his due credit below.