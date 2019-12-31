They say "Black don't crack," and Jada Pinkett Smith is a testament to that old mantra. Although Jada's acting career took off in the early 90s, it barely looks like she has aged even a day. The Red Table Talk host took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself with a new hairdo. The mogul posted up in platinum blonde box braids, with her original roots still in place. We're not sure if this is a recent picture or one of her from the Fall when she wore a similar look as she stopped by Sirius XM to be on Jessica Shaw’s show. While there, she rocked her braids half up and half down. Either way, Jada looks stunning with the platinum braids that are slightly untwined at the ends.

Jada's skin looks immaculate in the picture, and it's hard to believe that she is 48 years old. Glowing and fierce, she captioned the new Instagram post with “You are your soulmate and someone can join in on that fun.” Jada and her husband Will Smith have taken over the social media game in the last two years, becoming somewhat of an inspiration power couple that everyone looks up to. What do you guys think of the platinum box braids?