Jacquees Remixes R&B Favorites On Gangsta Grillz's "Quemix 4"

He's known for giving his renditions of hit tracks, so it's only fitting that Jacquees delivered an album's worth of songs. He previously got into a tit-for-tat with Ella Mai after his cover of her charting single "Trip" gained steam, and Jacquees has capitalized off of the controversy by continuing his reputation as a cover star. The 13-track project is hosted by DJ Drama's longstanding Gangsta Grillz and fans will find some of their favorite songs being belted out by the self-professed "King of R&B."

Jacquees has opted to tackle hits from Usher, Jaheim, Jon B., Jazmine Sullivan, and more, including more recent releases from Coi Leray and Mooski. There are a handful of appearances on the record from Erica Banks, Bandit Gang Marco, Vedo, and Donnell Jones. Stream Quemix 4 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Track Star

2. Anything

3. Can You Handle It

4. Down With You

5. I Wanna Know

6. On It ft. Vedo

7. They Don't Know ft. Bandit Gang Marco

8. Where We Wanna Be ft. Donnell Jones

9. My Apology

10. No More Parties ft. Erica Banks

11. I Need a Girl

12. When We Make Love

13. Lay Ya Down