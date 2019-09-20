Jack Harlow Shares "Confetti" Mixtape Ft. Bryson Tiller, 2forwOyNE, & EST Gee

At 21-years-old, Jack Harlow has yet to release his debut studio album, but the rapper is the co-owner of his own independent record label, Private Garden. The Generation Now artist is still preparing for his major-label introduction to the world, but until then, Harlow continues to grind in the studio to make music that both he and his fans, will love.

Last year, Harlow delivered his project Loose, a record that earned him a Best Mixtape nomination at this year's BET Awards. He follows up Loose with his Friday morning release Confetti, a 12-track mixtape where Harlow raps about all the subjects that a young rapper would face: women, relationships, parties, friends, family, and having a good time.

Harlow shines on his latest effort as he crafts a solid record that boasts three features from EST Gee, his longtime collaborator 2forwOyNE, and Bryson Tiller. Let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Ghost

2. Rotten ft. EST Gee

3. Dentyne

4. Sunday Night

5. Warsaw ft. 2forwOyNE

6. Big Chillin

7. Goin Back Down

8. Thru The Night ft. Bryson Tiller

9. Walk in the Park

10. Rain

11. Heavy Hitter

12. River Road