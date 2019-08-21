Let Jack Harlow & Bryson Tiller Serenade You "Thru The Night"

Generation Now rapper Jack Harlow is still buzzing off the strength of last year's Loose, which featured appearances from CyHi The Prynce, K Camp, and more. Today, the Louisville emcee is back with a new single, presumably part of whatever his next endeavor might be. "Thru The Night" finds Harlow linking up with fan-favorite Bryson Tiller, taking to an uptempo sample of Usher's "U Don't Have To Call" for some soulful vibes.

Harlow sets it off with an opening verse, kicking an uptempo flow in the direction of a prospective love interest. For the most part, "Thru The Night" skews toward the romantic, and Bryson Tiller picks up where Jack left off. Though he's certainly nice with the melodies, it's always nice to see Bryson deliver a few bars. On this go-around, the Trapsoul multi-talent delivers a smooth flow, navigating the 808 groove with a devil-may-care attitude. Short, sweet, and simple in essence, "Thru The Night" is a welcome addition to Harlow's catalog, and one that may very well earn some radio play in the process.

Quotable Lyrics

When I first laid eyes I was awful enticed

And I might be off something but I'm all in now

She gotta call in now, I don't think you should work tomorrow

She said first of all, I'm still goin' in like Rich Homie Quan