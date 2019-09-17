mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jack Harlow Drops "HEAVY HITTER" Off His Imminent Mixtape

Noah C
September 17, 2019 16:00
HEAVY HITTER
Jack Harlow

"Confetti" drops Friday.


Fresh off a BET Awards nomination for best mixtape for 2018's Loose, Jack Harlow is dropping another mixtape on Friday (Sept. 20), titled Confetti. He dropped "THRU THE NIGHT" a few weeks back, an uptempo track with Bryson Tiller that chops up Usher's hit, "U Don't Have To Call". Today, Harlow provided another all-caps Confetti teaser, "HEAVY HITTER". The bass-heavy track is produced by Willy Will, who is Harlow's fellow Louisville native. 

Harlow blew up when his track "DARK KNIGHT" spread across Twitter and stunned thousands with his lyricism. Now, after fame has got a hold of him, he continues to put care into every bar, while the flows seem effortless. On "HEAVY HITTER", he jumps between bragging, self-examination and relationship drama - providing a full picture of everything that concerns a 21-year-old. The Generation Now signee also put out a video to accompany the song, which features him dancing on a Louisville rooftop with three women popping out of the roofless car behind him. The vid has already accumulated over 100,000 views on YouTube - further proof of his steadily growing fanbase.  

Quotable Lyrics

She make me look like 2010 Kris Humphries
Y'all been getting too comfy
I been spending my time going off
Just in case you're wondering, never just one drink
80 proof all up in my bloodstream

Jack Harlow jack harlow heavy hitter confetti
