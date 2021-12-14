Jack Harlow has announced that he is teaming up with Kentucky Fried Chicken to provide relief to his home state through the form of a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross. The death toll for the catastrophic storm which crossed through several Midwestern states, last week, has passed 74 as of Monday. At least 105 Kentuckians are reported missing as a search continues.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Growing up I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene,” Harlow said. “But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

He added on Instagram: “It couldn’t come at a better time, as the state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes.”

Throughout the next year, the partnership will see KFC adding new menu items in collaboration with Harlow.

Harlow will be embarking on a five-date No Place Like Home Tour, this month, performing shows across Kentucky. A KFC Bucket Boombox will be present at the concerts.

