It isn't too often that J. Cole's actions turn into some sort of salacious headline. He's certainly remained low-key ever since his claim to fame and many of his peers would say that he's an incredibly humble individual. Though he seems rather mysterious in nature, it seems that he's still outside with the people.



Ahead of the release of his new single, "SUVs (Black On Black)" ft. Pooh Shiesty, Jack Harlow was on Instagram Live with Druski where he previewed the single and chopped it up a bit. Harlow revealed at one point during the livestream that he had a casual conversation with J. Cole randomly. Apparently, Cole's out in New York City riding a bicycle around.

"Yo, listen to this. Just right before I hopped on this Live, I'm in New York and I just pulled up on J. Cole," Harlow said. "We stood outside on the sidewalk and talked for 30 minutes about the state of rap while he sat on his bike and he just biked home. What a J. Cole moment."

Harlow didn't disclose whether the random encounter led to any conversation about a collaboration. Regardless, it's a pretty cool moment for anyone to have.

In related news, J. Cole announced that he will be hitting the road in support of The Off-Season. The tour kicks off this fall in Miami with 21 Savage and Morray as the opening acts.