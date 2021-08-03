Jack Harlow & Pooh Shiesty Team Up On "SUVs (Black On Black)"

Jack Harlow's keeping Pooh Shiesty's name alive in these streets with his latest release. Over the weekend, the Louisville rapper revealed that he had new music in the cut with the "Back In Blood" artist in a brief video he shared to Instagram which previewed their new collaboration. Wasting little time, he came through this Tuesday afternoon with a brand new banger alongside Pooh Shiesty titled, "SUVs (Black On Black)." Go Grizzly and Smash David handle the trunk-rattling production while Jack and Shiesty offer braggadocious bars and muddy flows.

"The reason I wanted to work with Pooh is I had been listening to a lot of him. Right around when we made this song and he’s just one of those fresh voices this year, and I feel like he and I are just kind of rising at this similar time," Jack told Apple Music about working with Pooh Shiesty. "We’re both hot artists and it felt like it made sense. I could hear his voice on it. I felt like it was a bop he could handle. You know, there’s certain beats you feel like only certain artists can get on, but this felt like something for him. I knew he would eat this, so it just made sense, and it felt organic because we had just started getting cool, and I had a record for him."

Harlow's latest offering comes just a few weeks after he assisted Lil Nas X on the highly-anticipated single, "Industry Baby" which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out "SUVs (Black On Black)" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've seen hitters turn to rats

We went from Hemis to them 'Cats

Remember trailed me in my Track'

SUVs, SUVs black on black

I see 'em talking' tough, can't wait to slime 'em out, king slatt

