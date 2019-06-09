J-Soul Returns To Share "Birthday"

Last year, J-Soul issued a string of solid singles to hold fans over and after a lengthy hiatus, the Toronto-bred artist has returned with his latest "Birthday" track.

The new cut is the first to come from J since announcing the arrival of his HBK album, and once more finds J-Soul conquering the moody soundscapes of his region, wading carefully between R&B and Pop influences.

The new cut arrives with a clip, directed by Rack And Pinion that finds J-Soul surrounded by more than enough female companions as he charges his turn up to the game, without a birthday in sight.

Quotable Lyrics

No, no baby, it is not my birthday

Ace of Spades by the case on a Wednesday

No, no baby this is not a celebration

We spend money like we on a vacation