J-Soul Returns To Share "Birthday"

Milca P.
June 09, 2019 01:05
Birthday
J-Soul

J-Soul is amping up "HBK."


Last year, J-Soul issued a string of solid singles to hold fans over and after a lengthy hiatus, the Toronto-bred artist has returned with his latest "Birthday" track.

The new cut is the first to come from J since announcing the arrival of his HBK album, and once more finds J-Soul conquering the moody soundscapes of his region, wading carefully between R&B and Pop influences.

The new cut arrives with a clip, directed by Rack And Pinion that finds J-Soul surrounded by more than enough female companions as he charges his turn up to the game, without a birthday in sight.

Quotable Lyrics

No, no baby, it is not my birthday
Ace of Spades by the case on a Wednesday
No, no baby this is not a celebration
We spend money like we on a vacation

