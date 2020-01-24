J Hus Asks Tough Questions On "Fight For Your Right"

UK rapper J Hus has quietly sparked a new hybrid of streetwise bars and afrobeat-inspired melodies. Yesterday, his sound came to manifest on Big Conspiracy, which featured guest appearances from heavy hitters like Burna Boy and Koffee. And while afrobeat fans will find much to love on J Hus' sophomore effort, one of the most notable tracks arrive via "Fight For Your Right." Off the top, Hus establishes his presence with a swagger-heavy flow. "We run from the rales with the Mullianis, they can't see my face I'm like a hijabi," he raps, laid back yet assertive over iO's atmospheric production.

As the track progresses, Hus hits deeper strides, comparing his survivor's constitution to that of Destiny's Child. And that's not the only reference on deck, between namedropping Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Rihanna and dropping hard-hitting punchlines about an early millennium hit. "I saw boydem flyin' in the heli', it was a big dilemma like Nelly and Kelly," he raps. "Made a list of all my goals like my name is Earl, I was a real ni**a till I fucked my ni**a's girl." Despite breaking the bro code in ultimate fashion, he does present an alternative solution in the following lines: "The only way to repay him is to give him the world, and when I get my own wife, he can fuck her as well."

