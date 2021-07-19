Following his professional basketball debut in Rwanda a few weeks ago, rapper J. Cole is staying in shape by working out with some of the world's best athletes. As the 36-year-old hopes to land a role in the NBA, he's been spotted training with a few players, including Talen Horton-Tucker of the Los Angeles Lakers. This weekend, he was back on the court with a first-ballot Hall Of Famer, linking up with Carmelo Anthony to get some burn.

As Carmelo trains for next season following the Portland Trail Blazers' unfortunate departure from the Playoffs, he invited J. Cole to the gym to see if the aspiring hoops star can really get down, learning firsthand that Cole has some jump to him. There are a few photos and videos going around, showing Melo in offseason mode as he looks like a legit beast. Perhaps he had a talk with J. Cole about where he wants to play next season, possibly even recruiting the rapper to his chosen city.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding J. Cole's next moves in the basketball world. Following his stint in Africa, he appears to be prepared to take the next jump in his career, but he's also got a few albums in the pipeline too.

Do you want to see J. Cole make it onto an NBA team?