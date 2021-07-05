J. Cole got to live out his dream just a couple of months ago as he flew to Africa to play in the BAL and the Rwanda Patriots. While Cole didn't exactly put up the best stats, he got to make the most of his time overseas and came away with the experience as a professional basketball player. Cole was an ace in college although, in the end, he chose rap over ball. Throughout the years, Cole has continued to work on his game, and while his time in Africa might be over, he is still determined to improve.

In fact, Cole recently met up with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy and Lakers player Talen Horton-Tucker, where he engaged in an intense workout that tested every single part of his game. Many of the drills Cole had to go through were skills-based, and by the end of it, Handy seemed impressed with what he saw.

"The #passion is real, the #work is real, the love for the #game is real and @JColeNC is a real student of the game. Pulled up for a couple of days and got some work in with @Thortontucker… got out of his comfort zone and got better," Handy wrote.

It remains to be seen if Cole will have another shot at playing professional basketball although it's admirable that he is still making a huge effort on the court.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images