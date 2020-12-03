J. Cole has become one of the biggest artists in the world over the last year and for good reason. His artistry has ascended to new heights and these days, he can be found collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the world. One of those brands just so happens to be Puma, who have been putting out some incredible sneakers over the past year. J. Cole even has his very own silhouette with Puma called the RS-Dreamer and so far, it has been pegged as a shoe that can be worn on both the court and in a lifestyle context.

Numerous colorways have dropped over the past few months, and now, an "Ebony and Ivory" offering will be coming out sooner than you may think. In fact, Cole took to IG recently where he announced that the colorway would officially drop on Friday, December 4th for $125 USD.

As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a mostly white mesh upper, all while black and grey overlays are placed throughout. While it might be a basic colorway, it is certainly one that will appeal to a wide variety of consumers.

Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma