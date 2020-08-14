J. Cole has proven himself to be much more than just a musical artist, as he has immersed himself in plenty of other ventures that showcase just what kind of versatility he has. For instance, Cole is mulling over a potential NBA tryout, with some teams actually displaying some genuine interest. More recently, however, J. Cole has been debuting his brand new sneaker with Puma called the RS-Dreamer. This is a basketball shoe that can double as a lifestyle offering, and the OG colorway has already proven to be a hit.

After teasing us with new colorways last week, it appears as though Puma and J.Cole are ready to give us a second RS-Dreamer offering in the immediate future. This model is called "Blood, Sweat, and Tears" which is an appropriate name when you consider how the majority of the upper is dressed in red mesh and suede. The upper also features some white highlights here and there, with a grey outsole to finish things off.

If you are interested in copping these, you will be able to do so as of Monday, August 17th for $125 USD. Stay tuned for more updates on this silhouette as we will be sure to bring you the latest colorways.

Image via Puma

