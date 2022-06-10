J. Cole got an amazing opportunity with the Canadian Elite Basketball League, however, his time with the new league is coming to an end. After playing a few games with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, Cole is now going on tour, which means he must leave the team. In fact, during an interview posted on the team's Instagram account, Cole explained how he had to tell his teammates about his departure.

“I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back,’” Cole said. “But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, when you see what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome.”





While his time with the team was short, Cole was very grateful to the people of Scarborough. As he explained down below, the people were so amazing and they welcomed him with open arms. He also noted that Canada has a lot of talent out there and that it was cool to play with such amazing individuals.

“I gotta shout-out the people of Scarborough because coming from America, I didn’t really know,” he said. “So I’ve learned so much that the people there feel seen with this basketball team and this league highlighting them. The people there feel seen and I’m assuming that was not always the cause, so I’m proud to be able to add something to Canada and to this talent that’s in Canada. Those guys are incredible so to be able to get some extra eyes on them is a pleasure.”





Cole's professional basketball experience has been fun to track, and it will be interesting to see if he continues to pursue it in the future. Either way, there is no doubt that he followed his dreams and did something no one thought he would do.