CEBL
- SportsDrake Livid After J. Cole's Former Team Loses CEBL FinalsDrake felt like the officiating was unfair.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Cheers On His Former Team During CEBL FinalsJ. Cole was in Ottawa to see his Shooting Stars compete for a title.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Leaves The Shooting Stars, Thanks The Fans In ScarboroughJ. Cole is leaving the CEBL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Interviewer Roasted For Looking Into His Soul During CEBL Post-GameJ. Cole got to speak on bringing light to the CEBL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Hits Back-To-Back Threes In The CEBL: WatchJ. Cole just had his best game with the Shooting Stars.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Cheers On J. Cole While Courtside At Shooting Stars' CEBL GameDrake pulled up to J. Cole's game for the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsOVO Co-Founder Nico Launches CEBL Team, The Scarborough Shooting StarsOVO Nico is helping launch a new CEBL team in Scarborough.By Cole Blake