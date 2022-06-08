J. Cole is one of the best rappers in the world and as it turns out, he is a multitalented man. For the last couple of years, Cole has been trying to break through in the world of professional basketball. For instance, last summer, he played in the Basketball Africa League where he was with his team for about six games.

Now, Cole has a brand new opportunity in Canada where he is playing in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He is currently on the Scarborough Shooting Stars and while his first few games weren't all that productive, it appears as though he is turning the tide, for the better.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Last night, his team came out victorious, and in the first quarter, he had a pair of threes that certainly had the commentators jumping. Cole ended up finishing with six points, and he went from 2-6 from beyond the arc. It was a solid improvement for the artist who took to Instagram after the game, noting just how much fun he had.

"Shattered my previous Career high," Cole wrote. "Blessed to be able to play with @scarboroughshootingstars."





This is going to be a fun season to watch if Cole continues to improve at this pace. Either way, he is bringing eyes to the CEBL which continues to grow with each passing season.