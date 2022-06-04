shooting stars
- SportsLeBron James Reveals Trailer To High School Biopic "Shooting Stars"LeBron's high school experience will be retold in a new film.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Leaves The Shooting Stars, Thanks The Fans In ScarboroughJ. Cole is leaving the CEBL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Hits Back-To-Back Threes In The CEBL: WatchJ. Cole just had his best game with the Shooting Stars.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Cheers On J. Cole While Courtside At Shooting Stars' CEBL GameDrake pulled up to J. Cole's game for the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Saturday night.By Cole Blake