J. Cole Drops Previously-Unreleased Video For 2014's "Fire Squad"

J. Cole releases the music video for "Fire Squad" from 2014 Forest Hills Drive, which turns six today.

In the hours leading up to today, there were rumors about J. Cole possibly releasing his much-anticipated sixth studio album, The Fall Off, that night. In the past, December 9 has been a somewhat-consistent date for the North Carolina rapper. It marks the anniversary of two of his albums, 2014 Forest Hills Drive and 4 Your Eyez Only. Despite the Dreamville team not saying anything that pointed in the direction of an album release, fans were still hopeful that it would come.

Unfortunately, The Fall Off is still not here and, according to Zane Lowe, there's very little chance that it drops this year.

Not one to keep his fans waiting, J. Cole made sure that this special day wasn't completely wasted. He came through to celebrate the anniversary of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, uploading a previously-unreleased music video for "Fire Squad" onto YouTube for us all to enjoy.

"A bunch of @JColeNC videos got deleted way back and today were getting them all back up," wrote the Dreamville Twitter account. "And because it’s the anniversary #FHD heres the world premiere of the never before released video for ‘Fire Squad’. Happy Holidays!"

The music video, directed by Maxim Bohichik, is officially out now. Watch it above and let us know what you think!