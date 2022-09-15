J. Cole is one of the best basketball players in the rap game. He has had two separate stints in professional basketball and he has shown everyone that he can get it done on the court. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that he was recruited to be a cover athlete for the Dreamer Edition of "NBA 2K23."

The latest edition in the "2K" franchise came out last Friday, and fans have been enjoying it, ever since. Some say this is the best version of the game in years, and if you have been playing the MyCAREER mode, then you know J. Cole has a dope cameo in it.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Your character can take part in numerous side quests, with one of them being a rap career. In a clip posted online, you can even see your character meeting Cole in the studio, and as it turns out, the legendary artist even dropped a brand new verse.

“I Just got back the UK / PJ, in and out, quick little two-day, I ain’t even pack up a suitcase / Just threw some shit in a gym bag, you know me, I’m a gym rat / All I wanna do is ball, catch me on T I’ma spin that,” Cole raps throughout the clip below.

If you have yet to play the game, this might give you some incentive to go pick it up. The game has seen many improvements this year and with a more immersive career mode, perhaps naysayers will be enticed to give it a try.