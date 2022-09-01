Dreamer Edition
Sports
J. Cole Delivers New Verse In "NBA 2K23's" Career Mode
J. Cole makes a huge cameo in the new "NBA 2K" game.
By
Alexander Cole
Sep 15, 2022
Sports
J. Cole's "NBA 2K23" Cover Has Been Revealed
J. Cole is the face of the "Dreamer Edition."
By
Alexander Cole
Sep 01, 2022
