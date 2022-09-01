J. Cole is one of the biggest artists in the entire world and over the course of the last two years, he has been able to expand his brand globally by playing basketball in a couple of different countries. From the BAL to the CEBL, Cole has been able to achieve one of his lifelong dreams. It's something to be inspired by, and now, his basketball efforts have landed him on the cover of NBA 2K23.

Cole will be placed on the cover of the "Dreamer Edition" which is a fitting title considering Cole's Dreamville imprint. The cover features Cole sitting down on a court among the clouds, and it fully encapsulates the aesthetic Cole has been going for over the years. As for the game itself, Cole will be featured in the MyCareer mode, which is certainly an exciting prospect. In a statement, Cole explained how much this means to him.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” J. Cole said. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K.”

The game is set to be released on September 9th, and fans are excited to see how the game improves from last year's iteration.

Let us know what you think of the cover, in the comments below.